Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley “a really good confidence boost” as Gunners beat Man City

Arsenal Women pulled off a fantastic win against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon at Meadow Park, a game that should see our women boom with confidence going forward and a boost as we look to continue our good form as the season goes on. One player who’s really stood out to me lately is Steph Catley, not only did she managed to bag the first goal in our game against City but she’s been outstanding and consistent all season.

Catley has not only been shining for Arsenal but for her country Australia too, becoming a vital part of both Arsenal and the Matilda’s, Catley has become an extremely important player for club and country. Picking up an early goal against Manchester City on the weekend that ultimately saw us win the game 2-1.

Catley had just returned from the other side of the world on Friday, after playing quite a lot of minutes for her country as they look to qualify for the Olympics, managing to get the assist to the winning goal in their 2-0 win over Iran and playing a huge part in both games against The Philippines and Chinese Taipei that saw her country top the group and gain automatic promotion into the Olympics.

Catley came back to London with her Arsenal teammates and compatriots Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross and after a very long trip back to London was ready and eager to play again t the weekend and has been consistent all season and always ready to go whenever called upon.

Catley played a huge part in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Manchester City and looked to be one of our standout players throughout the game, playing almost a full 90 minutes and controlling play from the start. She completed 18/20 passes and walked away with 90% of her passes being completed. She seemed to be everywhere down the left side of the field and tracked back whenever needed to get her teammates out of trouble, not only that, but she also scored an incredible goal, hitting it first time and leaving the keeper to collect the ball out the back of her net.

After the game Catley was asked how their win would impact the squad going forward and said this “It feels amazing” and “I think Man City have had an amazing start to the year. They’re an incredible team, they move the ball so well and they’re so dangerous, so for us to get all three points is massive for our season and just a really good confidence boost going forward as well.”

And when asked about her goal she said this “I usually score about one a year, so that might be me done. Hopefully not! But yeah, it’s nice to get a goal whenever but obviously in a big game, it’s important. Yeah, it feels good and just happy to get three points.”

Arsenal Women fans will be hoping she can continue her fine form going forward as we still have a lot of games to come and with the hopes of winning silverware this season, we’re going to need Catley at her very best.

What’s your thoughts on Catley’s performances so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

