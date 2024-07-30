Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley says her Matilda’s team “never stops fighting” after 6-5 comeback win

After a disappointing 3-0 loss to Germany in Australia’s Matildas’ Paris Olympics opener, Steph Catley admitted she and her teammates had received their wake-up call.

Catley, who’s the Matildas captain, along with her Matildas teammates, including Gunners Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord, truly meant it when she made her promise to fight against Zambia.

The Arsenal fullback, who was an injury doubt leading up to the tournament, was superb in the Matilda’s 6-5 comeback win over Zambia in the Olympics yesterday; she dropped a 5-star performance, though the Matildas weren’t as great as we know they can be.

Caitlin (who had a goal disallowed due to a foul in the buildup) and Kyra were also on the field, and it felt a little like the Arsenal women were in full song, but it was Catley who stole the show.

She not only scored a brace but also produced two assists. After the game, she admitted they didn’t win beautifully but was glad of the result: “Not the performance we were looking for last night, but football is never predictable, and the way this team never stops fighting is something I’ll always be proud of. A lot to learn from, a lot to be thankful for (including our fans who never stopped believing in us), and a lot to still play for. Bring on Wednesday.”

After the loss to Germany, Australia needed a win over Zambia to keep the Olympic podium finish hopes alive, and they just did that.

Next up for them is a clash against Emily Fox’s USA on Wednesday.

May the best team win then.

That said, I hope the Gunner Matildas trio continues to build momentum, as we need them to be bright and fired up for the Champions League qualifiers and the start of the new season.

