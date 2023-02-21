Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius was “a little surprised” about Manchester United move by Michelle

During the January transfer window Arsenal’s Swedish international Stina Blackstenius was rumoured to be moving to Manchester United in a swap deal for English international Alessia Russo. Blackstenius refutes these rumours “It was as new to me as it was to the rest of the media – you’re a little surprised” Blackstenius told the football channel Fotbollskanalen.

Manchester United reportedly refused Arsenal’s initial bid for Russo ultimately deciding on deadline day that Russo “is not for sale at any price” and that she will remain in the MUFC squad when deadline day is over. Arsenal reportedly bid over £400,000 for Russo but the offer was rejected by Manchester United, who are top of the WSL and understandably reluctant to strengthen a title rival in the fight for the league title. Then, according to several agreed reports, Arsenal were ready to sacrifice Stina Blackstenius in exchange for Russo. But even that bid was rejected with Blackstenius saying “I was obviously in contact with Jonas (Eidevall) and the club about it. But there is clearly nothing in it.”

Blackstenius continued “I have not been in such a situation before, when something like this appears.”

Blackstenius also discussed her own performance as part of the Arsenal squad saying “For my own part, both better and worse in some ways. Of course, I thought it was fun to get so much trust and get to play a lot of matches. Then somehow I wished I could have stood here and scored more points. Because in some matches I’ve had situations I couldn’t manage. But, it’s a tough league and a tough environment, so a lot is required.”

Arsenal Women are currently in 4th place in the WSL with a game in hand over Man City and Man United. Arsenal’s 1st three WSL games of 2023 have been diffficult, having drawn in two games and lost one. Arsenal are also without their two stars, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema who both suffered season-ending ACL injuries before the Christmas break.

Arsenal Women have to keep possession, have discipline in positioning and score more goals, especially in light of Arsenal’s inability to secure a prolific goal-scorer in the January transfer window. It’s a long way to the summer transfer window so Eidevall and his squad will need to make the absolute most of what they have, if they have any hope of getting back into title contention, don’t you think?

