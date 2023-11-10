Arsenal Women’s superstar Lioness Beth Mead makes full return for Gunners

Beth Mead makes a full return

Arsenal Women fans would have been delighted when the team lineup came out for our clash against Bristol City, as Beth Mead was named in the starting line up for the first time since coming back from her ACL injury that saw her miss almost a year of football. Coming off the bench against Aston Villa and grabbing a late assist, Beth has also made an appearance off the bench in our WSL games against Bristol City and Manchester City, this was the first game she had started in what seemed like forever.

Mead has only just returned from a ACL injury that saw her miss almost a year of football, including the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year. Mead was a huge loss to both club and country, playing a huge role in England winning the EURO’s in 2022 and a massive role for Arsenal Women. A long hard journey back but she’s finally fit enough to start and play almost a full 90 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Mead to get back in the swing of things, coming on against Aston Villa in the WSL in the 88th minute it only took her 6 minutes to bag an assist, putting Alessia Russo through on goal and winning the game for Arsenal Women. Again on Thursday night it didn’t take her long to make an impact, assisting Arsenal’s first goal of the night after making a great run into the box, Mead cut the ball back to the feet of Frida Maanum who fired the ball first time into the back of the Bristol City keeper’s net.

Playing just over an hour on her return, Mead showed everyone just what Arsenal had been missing without her, having complete control of the game and showing true leadership whenever she’s on the pitch, Mead is not only a world class talented footballer, but she’s also a huge part of this Arsenal Women’s squad.

It’s understandable that Jonas Eidevall and his staff wanted to take their time with Mead and make sure she was 100% before starting her and Arsenal Women fans will be stoked to see how well the process worked and the support Mead received while she was injured was something to be admired. Now she’s started I’d expect her to be consistently featured in the team going forward and already bagging 2 assists in just 4 appearances this season, she looks to be a key player going forward.

What’s your thoughts on Mead’s return Gooners? MEADO!!

Daisy Mae

