Arsenal Women’s Swiss captain, Lia Walti, leaves international camp due to injury

I might be wrong, but I believe that this is when Lia Walti is playing her best football in Arsenal’s colors. The Swiss international appears rejuvenated, and her impressive performances deserve recognition. She’s having an underrated season.

Like Thomas Partey is doing with the men’s team, she’s making herself undroppable, and we can’t complain about it. As we prepare for life without Lia Walti and Kim Little, we may have been hyping Kyra Cooney-Cross and even Victoria Pelova (who is rehabilitating from an ACL injury)) for major roles.

But Walti, even after that season-ending injury last season, is proving she’s still got much to offer. She’s not stopping any time soon; she seems reborn. Her ability to provide the team with increased control and improved defensive security makes her an invaluable asset.

Not long ago our Gunners completed a double over Italian giants Juventus (Juventus 0-4 Arsenal, Arsenal 1-0 Juventus). Impressively, these wins have our Gunners qualifying for the Women’s Champions League quarter-final’s with two group games to spare.

If that doesn’t demonstrate quality and class, I’m at a loss for words.

Speaking to SRF Sport, Walti acknowledged that the victory over Juventus is a significant achievement that boosts their confidence and makes them ooze positivity.

Walti said, “Such successes [like Juventus] are always good for you. They give you self-confidence. I’m bursting with positivity at the moment!”

That said, unfortunately, Walti has withdrawn from international duty. Due to an injury, she has left the Switzerland Women’s national team camp for these November internationals.

🚨Lia Walti won’t be part of the last international window of 2024 with Switzerland after withdrawing from camp due to injury. Wishing her a speedy recovery! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yDAN11BcX9 — DAZN Women’s Football (@DAZNWFootball) November 25, 2024

Hopefully the injury is nothing serious; and she returns to help Arsenal Women end the year in style.

The Frida Maanum, Kim Little, and Walti trio are proving too classy and too hot to handle; if Arsenal’s season is ending in glory, they are a huge part of that.

What do you think, Gooners?

Here’s wishing Lia a very speedy and full recovery..

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….