Arsenal Women’s Swiss international Lia Walti puts transfer rumour to bed

Arsenal Women have seen a fair bit of activity in the winter transfer window.

USWNT star Emily Fox has joined the squad, and played her full debut already!

Swiss international Noelle Maritz departed, signing a deal with Aston Villa

Danish international Kathrine Kuhl will spend the remainder of the season at Everton, on loan from Arsenal

During this transfer window a surprising rumor circulated concerning Arsenal Women midfielder, Lia Walti.

There were claims that Real Madrid were in talks with her. According to those rumors, a move could happen in January, but the summer was more likely due to Real Madrid’s unwillingness to spend during this window. It was implied that Wälti would like to try something new.

The Swiss sensation, who just received the Female National Player of the Year Award at Swiss Football Night 2023, has responded to reports linking her to Real Madrid, saying she is content at Arsenal and still has a three-year deal with the club, which she considers to be a premier club.

“I have absolutely no idea where the rumor came from. I am very satisfied and happy at Arsenal. I play in a top club and still have a three-year contract there,” she said.

Walti is still an important member of Jonas Eidevall’s project. Despite the rise of 24 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova and 21 year old Aussie international Kyra Cooney-Cross in Arsenal’s midfield, she remains an important option for Arsenal Women’s engine room.

Lia Walti and Kim Little’s midfield pivot are unrivaled. Only a Pelova-Kyra pivot could ever be better.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

