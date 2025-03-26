Arsenal Women’s talented Quartet called up for upcoming Lionesses Matches!

Following a thrilling win against Liverpool on the weekend there is some more great news for our Arsenal women, as our star quartet have been called up to the England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Belgium.

After some time out with injury and missing the last international break Beth Mead has been deservedly recalled to the team alongside Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly, the latter whom wasn’t called up to the previous squad in February but was then pulled in to replace at the time, the injured Mead.

Although players going on international duty is always a worry due to the possibility of picking up an injury, it is a positive thing and one that fills us with pride when players are called up because it shows they are doing something right and catching the eyes of not just their club manager but their countries manager too.

There is no doubt that our young guns will make a big impact on the England team as they do most times when they take to the pitch with Arsenal, and with STATS like these to their names for the national side as per Arsenal.com they will no doubt add squad depth to the Lionesses team;

“Chloe currently has 50 senior caps to her name and seven goals, while Alessia has 21 goals in 48 appearances. For Beth, it’s 33 goals in 63 games, and Leah has scored five times during 53 senior caps.”

Alongside our quartet the full England Squad is below as per Sky Sports:

England Women Lionesses squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Fran Kirby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jess Park (Manchester City), Maisie Symonds (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal) – on loan from Manchester City, Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

With Ex- Arsenal player Nikita Parris also being called to the squad.

Sarina Wiegman, speaking about her team selection, was quizzed on her reasoning for selecting both Arsenal forwards where she has stated; “They are totally different wing players. They bring something different which helps the team. We have opportunities up front which we can use to harm opponents. It’s important you get in the rhythm, what we want is Chloe shows her qualities because that will help the team. You can tell she’s enjoying it now.”

Will you be going to the Lionesses matches? Let’s hope for no injuries too.

