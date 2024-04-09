Arsenal Women’s top striker & Conti Cup winning star receives 1st Player of the Month award

28 year old Swedish international, Stina Blackstenius, has been voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for March, receiving 54% of fan votes, and winning the trophy for the first time in her career with Arsenal.

Blackstenius joined Arsenal, from BK Hacken, back in January 2022 and is Arsenal Women’s top goal-scorer this season. She has been on fire this season, often coming off the bench and scoring for our Gunners. Stina has also had an amazing run in Arsenal’s defence of their Continental Cup title, which the team have now won a record-changing 7 times and two years on the hop.

Can we talk about @sblackstenius’ Conti Cup run? 🏆 🔥 9 goals in 7 appearances

🔴 Scored in the north London derby

🎩 Hat-trick in the group stage

🎩 Hat-trick in the semi-final

😍 Winning goal in the final pic.twitter.com/K6hkd5Fgcx — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 5, 2024

Blackstenius has won 105 caps for Sweden, making her first appearance for her national team back in 2015, at the age of 19. She hasn’t had the easiest run at Arsenal Women, over the past year or so – the mass media frenzy surrounding Arsenal making a world record bid for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo for example. Stina admitted to be more than “a little surprised” to hear that she was potentially being named in a ‘swap deal’ for Alessia Russo!

Russo did indeed sign for Arsenal in July 2023, after Arsenal’s January transfer window bid was categorically rejected by Man United. Since Russo’s arrival Blackstenius seems to be Eidevall’s 2nd choice striker – even though she’s our Gunners top scorer this season. Stina has struggled to make the starting XI, more often that not coming on as a 2nd-half sub, but she has made every second count when given the chance, I’m sure you’ll agree.

A very well deserved Player of the Month award for Stina – do you agree?

Michelle Maxwell

