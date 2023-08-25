Arsenal Women’s transfer window roundup – It’s been very successful so far

Jonas Eidevall is now a new midfielder away from being totally prepared to compete for the WSL title and end Arsenal Women’s title drought.

The Gunners have done well in the summer transfer window. They’ve already addressed key areas they needed to. Eidevall was keen to recruit a top striker and a defender this summer.

In striking, he’s already brought two quality attackers in Chloe Lacasse, who managed 22 goals in 15 league games at Benfica last season. Alessia Russo, dubbed the next great striker in English, has also joined. She had ten goals in 20 games, and in the recently concluded World Cup, she managed three goals in 7 games.

In defence, Sweden’s World Cup goalscoring defender Amanda Ilestedt joined after leaving PSG on a free transfer. There’s also talk that Barcelona’s Spain World Cup-winning defender, Laia Codina, will complete her Arsenal switch shortly.

With the defence and attack well bolstered, it is now up to Eidevall to sign another midfielder for his engine room. There are no clear links to midfielders, but I bet Jonas Eidevall must have seen one or two midfielders he could sign while watching the World Cup.

A few weeks ago, we highlighted that the Portuguese midfielder Tatiana Pinto could be on Arsenal’s radar, but we are still waiting to see if something will happen in Arsenal’s quest to get her on board.

Hopefully we will hear some more announcements from Jonas eidevall in the coming weeks….

