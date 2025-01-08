Arsenal Women’s Victoria Pelova is on her way back to the pitch for Gunners, after ACL injury

Victoria Pelova is finally back and could make a significant impact on Arsenal Women’s second half of the 2024-25 league campaign. Arsenal are in incredible form, unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw since Renee Slegers took over in mid-October 2024.

Our Gunner women, with their exceptional performances, find themselves in a position to challenge for the Subway League Cup, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

It’s amazing that they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals with two group games to spare. Winning the Women’s Super League could have been an option, but it looks impossible given Chelsea’s 7-point lead over our girls. The best we can aim for in the league is finishing second, ahead of Manchester City, unless Chelsea have a massive drop in form.

Keen to continue their fine form in the second half of the season, Arsenal have received a massive boost with Victoria Pelova returning from her ACL injury.

Last summer, while with the Netherlands, the Arsenal midfielder suffered an ACL injury in early June during a UEFA Championship qualifying 1-1 draw with Finland.

The Gunner women had to tackle the first half of the 2024-25 season without one of their most dependable midfielders.

However, watching her in training, she seems to be back and ready to make an impact. Coming back from an ACL injury, it’s great to see her back in contact training. Now, we wait for her return.

Who’s ready to go Inside Training? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Lnw98993M — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 5, 2025

One Gunner who must have missed Pelova is certainly Emily Fox. Earlier this season, the fullback told Alex Bailes on TikTok, “She’s an amazing player, we work so well together. She’s so creative and I feel like she’s solid – just all the time. I’m excited to see her back.”

As Arsenal return to action on January 12th with a home clash against Bristol City, we’ll have to wait and see if Pelova makes the matchday squad.

Given how exposed the Arsenal midfield was going into the winter break with Kim Little and Lia Wälti both missing games due to injury, and Mariona Caldentey being forced to play in midfield, we should be glad of Pelova’s return.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

