Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema on road to recovery from her ACL injury

Arsenal Women’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema has taken a huge step forward in her recovery from her ACL injury, sustained in December 2022. Miedema’s teammate and partner Beth Mead suffered the same injury one month earlier, in November 2022, and is still hopeful of representing Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses at this summer’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand, though Miedema has ruled out being ready to represent the Netherlands in this huge international event for women’s football.

The official Arsenal tweet below shows Miedema stepping up her recovery at the gym, being encouraged along by Beth Mead & Arsenal’s Australian international Caitlin Foord:

Arsenal Women’s 2022-23 season has been blighted by injuries with four Arsenal players currently at varying stages of recovery from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries. Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither also sustained the same injury as Mead and Miedema, in March 2023.

The news of Miedema’s steady progress towards recovery from her injury will be music to the ears of every Arsenal player, member of staff and supporters, although she is still a few months away from returning to the field. Miedema will continue training throughout the summer, aiming to make her comeback during the first half of the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal Women, despite being blighted by injuries this season, have still managed to produce some great results, including winning the Conti Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (at a sold-out Emirates) and finishing 3rd in the Women’s Super League with one game still to play, against Aston Villa at Meadow Park, on 27th May.

We can’t wait to see Miedema back in footballing action next season and wish her well in her continued recovery.

Michelle Maxwell

