Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema steps up recovery ahead of 2023-24 season by Michelle

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has made her very first run on the grass since she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament [ACL].

Miedema sustained her injury in December 2022, only weeks after her Arsenal teammate and partner Beth Mead suffered the same fate, and both will miss out on the chance to represent their countries at the FIFA Women’s World Cup which commences later this month.

Very first run on the pitch with a new ACL. The anxiety leading up to it was real, but so happy (as you can see on first video 😠) I was finally out there again. I’ll work on the stiffness, don’t you worry 😉⚽️ Best cheerleaders with me, as always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PFKA7i1vY8 — Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) June 29, 2023

Beth Mead is hopeful of being on the pitch for Arsenal Women for pre-season training. And now Vivianne appears to have taken another major step forward by returning to training outside.

Discussing her recovery in her column for Dutch newspaper, AD, Miedema said: “Today is a great day. I get to train on the grass for the first time after months in the gym.

“It’s a moment you look forward to during such a long recovery period. Something that has been so normal in recent years suddenly becomes special.

“Many people ask me, “How does it feel to miss the World Cup?” I don’t have a definitive answer yet. When I see those girls starting their preparations now, it does hurt a bit, of course. But at the same time, it also serves as motivation to keep fighting during my recovery.”

Arsenal Women’s 2022-23 season was blighted by several high-profile injuries, with Beth being the first so sustain an ACL injury, followed swiftly by Viv. Two other Arsenal teammates, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson (who will also miss the World Cup) and Austrian defender Laura Wienroither, also suffered the same injury in March and April 2023.

It’s great to see Beth & Viv both returning to outside training and we can’t wait to see them fully recovered and back on the pitch for our Gunners.

