Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema "We're all with you Jenni Hermoso"

The Spanish Women squad (La Roja) should be celebrating their success after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia & New Zealand this summer. Instead, the narrative has all been about the misogynistic behavior of Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Vice President of UEFA.

FIFA has opted to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old on Thursday. “This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings,” Fifa added, as per BBC Sport.

Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to be kissed by Luis Rubiales – a kiss that took place in front of millions of viewers worldwide, as Spain celebrated their 1-0 victory over England’s Lionesses and were crowned World Champions.

81 players have confirmed that they will not play for Spain until he is removed from his post, and people from around the world have spoken out in support of Hermoso, including Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, as she retweeted the Lionesses statement below.

Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, tweeted yesterday after the BBC confirmed Rubiales suspension, in support of Hermoso but also calling on UEFA to do the right thing too..

A first step into the right direction. But still waiting for the UEFA to do the right thing. The RFEF needs looking into and it's time to rebuild and create a safe environment for everyone. We can't allow this to ever happen again. We’re all with you @Jennihermoso 🤝🏼 https://t.co/Dg1BHEaVWK — Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) August 26, 2023

The Spanish Women’s team are no strangers to controversy. In September 2022 Rubiales backed the Spanish Women coach Vilda and not the players, in a massive dispute that has never really been resolved. RFEF released a statement saying 15 players submitted emails saying they would not play for Vilda unless “significant” concerns over their “emotional state” and “health” were addressed. But the players denied asking for him to be sacked. Rubiales stood by the coach, though, and only 3 of those 15 players were in the World Cup squad.

Hopefully some big changes will be made. As Viv said “The RFEF needs looking into and it’s time to rebuild and create a safe environment for everyone”.

Michelle Maxwell

