Arsenal Women Williamson & Wubben-Moy in England squad for Arnold Clark Cup – but no Nobbs..

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman has named her full squad for the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup tournament. The European Champions will face Belgium, Italy and South Korea at three stadiums across the UK, beginning on February 16th with the two other match days on February 19th and 22nd. Full details below.

The team at the top of the standings after all three match days will win the cup. England won the trophy last year after they topped the table ahead of Canada, Spain and Germany.

On her squad selection, Wiegman said: The first camp of the year is always important to set the right tone for what comes next, especially with such a big opportunity in the summer. We are only looking forward now and we have to stay humble and focused on working hard.

We know the fans will be with us again and we can’t wait to see them at every stadium. We had a positive experience with the Arnold Clark Cup last time. We had three tough matches with different challenges in each one, and we were able to learn a lot from our performances and work on many details which we are aiming to do again.

The full England Women squad is detailed below but interestingly neither former Arsenal player Jordan Nobbs or former Chelsea player Beth England were selected by Weigman, despite moving to Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively to gain more game time and aid their selection potential. And of course there is no Beth Mead as she is currently side-lined with an ACL injury.

GOALKEEPERS: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

MIDFIELDERS: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

STRIKERS: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

This will be a good run out for the Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which takes place across Australia & New Zealand in July & August 2023.

Michelle Maxwell

