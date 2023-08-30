Arsenal Women’s World Champion recruit “didn’t think twice” about becoming a Gunner by Michelle

When news broke that Rafaelle was leaving, the Gooners were left worried about where they would get another quality centre back to fill her void. The news that Barcelona midfielder Laia Codina has finally sealed her Arsenal Women switch should calm every Gooner’s nerves.

The World Cup-winning defender could fill the gap left by Rafaelle. Journalist Natalie Baresi, who covers the Barcelona women’s team, had this to say about her to Sempre Milan recently:

“She is a versatile centre-back: physical and strong but also agile and great on the ball with excellent vision. She can even play in the midfield; she can read the game well, which allows her to anticipate her rival’s moves and make good tackles.

“She is, of course, technically gifted, as are most players coming from the Barça’s system, and she fits quite well in the formation in the place of either Andrea Pereira or Mapi León. She shows great confidence when she plays. Laia seems like someone who’s been playing football for a lot longer than she actually has.

“She connects well with the midfield and works well when they press high up on the pitch.”

Hopefully, 23 year old Codina will hit the ground running at Meadow Park. Arsenal women have a big season ahead of them, where they’ll be hoping to end their league title drought and also win all the other cup competitions they’ll participate in. In her first words as a gunner, Codina expressed her delight in being a Gunner, and she went on to admit she is ready to play a big part in Arsenal, fighting for every honour.

“I’m really excited—I can’t wait to start with the team and to be a Gunner,” said Laia via Arsenal.com. “I knew all about the history of this club, so when I found out Arsenal were interested, I didn’t think twice. We want to compete in all four competitions this season, and I’m looking forward to making some memories with our supporters here.”

Welcome to The Arsenal Laia!

COYGW!!

