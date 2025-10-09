Arsenal Women’s worst WSL run continues with Lyon loss

Arsenal Women are currently enduring a poor run of form in all competitions, and it is now their joint longest run without a victory in the WSL era. Renée Slegers’ side put in a spirited display against an excellent OL Lyonnais team on Tuesday night, but they came away empty handed from the encounter. A seventh-minute Alessia Russo goal was cancelled out by a Melchie Dumornay strike 13 minutes later, while the Haitian forward struck again not long after. Her brace ensured a 2-1 win for OL Lyonnais, condemning Arsenal Women to their fourth consecutive game without a win.

Arsenal’s winless run equals unwanted record

As reported by OptaJoe, the Gunners are currently on their joint longest run without a victory in the WSL era, matching similar spells in May 2014 and January 2022. Three of those matches have come in the WSL, with two draws and one defeat against Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively.

In their last two games, Arsenal made strong starts but could not sustain the momentum. Speaking after the recent Women’s Champions League clash, Slegers reflected: “Everyone’s working really hard to find that final action, that final detail and find the margins, because it is about margins but it will always be about margins at the highest level. That’s what we’re looking at and it’s a mixture, a cocktail of things, but we believe that if we get one or two things right, that the rest will rise with it as well.”

Signs of improvement despite defeat

Despite their latest loss, Renée Slegers will take positives from the OL Lyonnais performance. It was a much-improved display compared to the previous three outings, suggesting that a return to form could be near – Captain Kim Little recently said “We need to regroup” and this is still very much true for our Gunneresses. On Sunday, the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Anything other than a victory will see them go five games without a win, which would be their longest winless run in the WSL era.

What do you think has been the root cause of Arsenal Women’s recent slump? Have your say in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

