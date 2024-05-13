Arsenal Women’s WSL top-scorer Miedema leaving Gunners, amid rumours of Man City move

Top Netherlands international and Arsenal Women forward, Vivianne Miedema, is set to leave the club at the end of this season, as confirmed by Arsenal today.

Once a Gooner, always a Gooner. Thanks for everything, @VivianneMiedema ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 13, 2024

Having joined Arsenal in 2017, from Bayern Munich, Viv has been a core part of the Arsenal Women team, scoring 125 goals and providing 50 assists in her 172 appearances in Arsenal colours. She is also the WSL top goal-scorer as well as the all-time top goal-scorer for the Netherlands (across the men’s and women’s teams). Miedema was also a major part of the Arsenal team that won the WSL title in 2018-19.

Viv suffered a devastating ACL injury, just 4 weeks after her partner and teammate, Beth Mead, suffered the same fate. Viv had returned to the pitch for Arsenal but has had to ensure further small knee surgeries and has not had a real chance to fully regain her form.

Miedema’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and it is unclear whether Arsenal decided not to renew her contract or if she did not want to leave the club. A question mark has been over Vivianne, in terms of will she stay or will she go, for a number of months now, but fans will be devastated for sure.. Here’s her farewell message Gooners.. 😢

Seven special years. The end of an incredible chapter.@viviannemiedema ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dpqnjeNhZ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 13, 2024

Some reports say that Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City are going all-out to recruit Miedema, but I’m sure she will have plenty of interest from the international market. Man City might make sense though, as she would still be in the UK and able to continue her relationship with Beth Mead – what are your thoughts on this?

We will have a chance to give Miedema a proper send-off in Arsenal’s final WSL game of the season, at Meadow Park, when we welcome Brighton on Saturday 18th May, kick-off 15:00.

How are you feeling Gooners?

Michelle M

