Arsenal Women’s Wubben-Moy scores opener as Lionesses romp to 5-1 victory over Italy

Arsenal Women players are on international duty this week, with England’s Lionesses playing friendlies against Austria & Italy, ahead of the Euro 2025 qualifying rounds start in April.

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo & Beth Mead all joined the Lionesses at the warm weather training camp in Marbella, Spain. Leah Williamson withdrew ahead of the training camp, due to a minor injury.

Russo & Mead started against Austria, scoring 2 goals each, as well as Russo bagging an assist. Wubben-Moy joined the pitch at half-time and bagged an assist and nearly scored. England Women won 7-2 against Manuela Zinsberger’s Austria.

But last night it was Wubben-Moy’s turn to shine, as she started for England, and scored her first ever England goal, within the first minute of the game! England went on to smash Italy 5-1.

🤩 @lottewubbenmoy‘s debut England GOAL! Watch the full highlights from our win over Italy in Spain now 👇 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 28, 2024

“(She’s) amazing,” Lauren Hemp said of her teammate after the game. “She’s a massive credit to the team and (it was) a great defensive display from her today which she topped off with a goal.

“We’re all happy for her. She nearly got (a goal) the other day (against Austria) and it was a great performance.”

Sarina Wiegman admitted 24 year old Wubben-Moy’s form this term means she could play a more prominent role in England’s future.

“She’s definitely taken a step forward because she’s developing a lot and she’s very good,” the England boss told ITV Sport. “That’s what we see every week at Arsenal. That’s what you see in her position, there’s so much competition.”

Wiegman will hope to have captain Leah Williamson and maybe vice-captain Millie Bright available for England’s EURO 2025 qualifiers in April. This could mean Arsenal’s no.3 may drop down the pecking order. That remains to be seen but Wubben-Moy has certainly given Wiegman another definitive defensive option.

Michelle M

