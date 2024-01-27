Arsenal Women’s young Brazilian Gio has secured a loan deal at last

Gio Queiroz joins Madrid CFF on loan

Arsenal Women’s Gio Queiroz has decided to join her former club Madrid CFF on loan until the end of the season. Gio joined our Gunners in the summer of 2022, from Barcelona, but she immediately went out on loan, joining Everton at the start of the 2022/23 season where she played 11 games and scored a goal for the toffee’s.

She then returned to Arsenal in January last year and has made 11 appearances for Arsenal Women since her return. Gio should have gone out on loan in the summer transfer window but found herself in an impossible situation after a loan-deal for her fell through. Gio was not registered to play for Arsenal in the first half of this season, so it’s great to see that she’s on the move now.

This will be Gio’s second spell with Madrid CFF as she began her professional career there at just 15 years old and managed to get her senior debut in 2018, before moving on to Barcelona in 2022. Hopefully we get to see her get more minutes and game time to help her progress and will hopefully come back to Arsenal with a lot more experience.

She’s clearly a big part of our future and at just 21-years-old she has a lot to learn still but from what I’ve seen so far she’s got bundles of talent and, with a bit more game time and coaching, she’s a player I could really see going far under Jonas Eidevall. Playing back in Spain will hopefully bring the best out of her.

She should fit straight in and be able to get comfortable quickly because of her past experience with the club and Arsenal Women fans will be watching from afar, and backing our Gio, as she looks to get more game time and experience abroad.

Everyone at Arsenal Women and Gooners alike, wish her the best on her journey and will be looking forward to see her come back at the end of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy with this loan?

Daisy Mae

