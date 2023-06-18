Arsenal Women’s young brazilian likely to go out on loan – what about the other youngsters? by Michelle

19 year old Brazilian forward Gio Queiroz signed for Arsenal Women from Barcelona last summer and went out on loan to Everton, scoring her first WSL goal in December 2022.

Arsenal Women’s injury crisis, as well as the fact that the club were unsuccessful in securing a striker in the January transfer window, necessitated the return of Gio to the Arsenal first team squad, in January 2023.

There are 3 youngsters currently in Arsenal’s first team squad:

18 year old defender Teyah Goldie, a product of the Arsenal Academy

19 year old forward Gio Queiroz

19 year old midfielder Kathrine Kuhl, who signed for Arsenal in the January transfer window

The tweet below from @stillmanator speculates that Gio will go out on loan which begs the question, what about Arsenal Women’s other young players?

Gio will go out on loan — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 17, 2023

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall stated that he wants “a very big transfer window for us” and some big names have already been associated with the club in recent weeks. One assumes that Eidevall will need to ‘make some space’ to accommodate the new influx of experienced players that should see our Gunners compete at the highest level across the WSL and UWCL next season.

Round-up of Arsenal Women summer transfer season so far.

There are going to be some exciting changes ahead for our Gunners. What moves are you keen to see in this transfer window?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….