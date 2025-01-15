Arsenal Women’s Young Gun Katie Reid wants to win “the Champions League, WSL, FA Cup at Arsenal.”

Arsenal Women youngster Katie Reid is eager to win it all. The young Gunner is keen on bringing glory days back to Arsenal, aiming to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the FA Cup (which Arsenal haven’t won in 9 years), the League Cup, and the Women’s Super League.

Via Arseblog, she admitted: “When I look back on my career, I want to be able to say that I continued that legacy and that I won the Champions League, WSL, FA Cup at Arsenal.”

Ambition is the fuel that drives progress, and it’s inspiring to see Reid’s determination. Every Gunner women’s star should share the ambition Reid has.

Reid is destined for greatness. She joined Arsenal in 2019 as a 13-year-old and finally made her senior debut last April when Arsenal beat Bristol City 5-0 in a WSL fixture. She replaced Leah Williamson in the 87th minute of that game. After that, she featured in the post-season 2024 A-Leagues All Stars Women match.

Reid signed her professional contract on October 1st after turning 18. Many expected her to have a breakthrough in the team this season. In fact, it was thought that’s why she didn’t leave on a loan deal. She’s still waiting for her opportunity, but from her claims above, I’m convinced she’ll seize the opportunities presented to her.

Regarding her potential departure on a loan deal this winter, she admitted, “Right now we are focusing day by day. We are at Arsenal. If it (a loan) comes, it comes, but right now we are taking it day by day and training the best we can.”

Her dream for glory could come sooner than she expects. Why? Arsenal Women are in a great position to win the FA Cup, the Subway League Cup, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League if they sustain the bright form they’ve been on since mid-October (11 games unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw). Chelsea are in a good position to win the league with a 7-point lead over our girls. Yes, we can try to fight for it, but it will be tougher to win compared to the other trophies.

Michelle M

