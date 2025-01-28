Arsenal Women’s young midfield talent coming through & learning from the best

When you realize Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti is 31 and Kim Little is 34, you can’t help but come to the realization that soon we’ll have to move on from them. Some of us Gooners can’t help but feel we should cherish every moment they’re on the pitch, as not long from now, we’ll be reminiscing about how good they were – particularly Captain Kimmy.

You can’t speak of Arsenal Women turning around their 2024-25 campaign without touching on how incredible the Arsenal Women’s engine room has been.

The trio of Walti, Little, and Frida Maanum have Arsenal one of the most balanced midfields, excelling both in defense and attack.

In games like the win over Juventus and the North London derby, they really stood out.

It’s unfortunate that Walti has struggled with fitness since the start of December.

Given the worry that their days are numbered and they may not be at their best like the young blood, Walti has insinuated that they still try to push to be starters. Even so, they appreciate the young talent coming through. She says they try to nurture the upcoming stars, helping them adapt to the league and showing them the defensive demands of the WSL, and help them find their footing in the league. She highlights that most young Gunner midfielders come with so much talent; they’re technically good. She highlights that most of the girls look to learn from them, making it easier for them to break into the team, like Victoria Pelova did (and Kyra Cooney-Cross has been doing).

The Swiss women’s captain told The Guardian: “You focus on yourself and your own development. You obviously want to do everything possible to be a starting player, to still increase your level and to be the best version you can be for the team. At the same time, when young players come in, you want to help them.

“You see big talents on the ball. Where we can help is mostly in the defensive work. A lot of young players come in—Vic [Pelova], Rosa [Kafaji], Kyra [Cooney-Cross], for example—they’re all incredibly good on the ball, but it takes time to understand how to play in this league. Once they get it, like Vic, after around half a year, then it’s so much fun to see, to watch that whole development of somebody so hungry to learn. We want to push to be the first choice, but at the same time it’s nice to see players making the next steps.”

With Rosa Kafaji, Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Frida Maanum, Arsenal’s engine room is certainly set for years.

Even when Walti and Kim Little finally decide to hang up their boots, Arsenal shouldn’t struggle.

As good as the Arsenal engine room is now and for the future, it wouldn’t hurt to finally get their hands on Keira Walsh this summer (hopefully on a free transfer). She could be another great player the young Arsenal midfielders learn from as they seek to return Arsenal to the top.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….