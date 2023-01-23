Arsenal beat Man United in the style of Champions – Live the moment people

Before we move on though, it’s nice to play Man Utd in a game that actually had meaning. That is a proper rivalry, two teams at the top of their game, fighting for something meaningful. Two clubs that actually have massive fanbases around the world, not just in one quarter of London (if you know who I mean).

Now, back to the game, what makes it even more impressive is that we didn’t play great. Partey was sloppy, Ben White had his worst game this season and was subbed at half time. Then Ramsdale gave them a poor goal, and we still won, with a last minute winner.

That man Eddie… ‘I’m on the phone man, waiting for that call.’ I was wondering why we gave him that deal, but it looks a bargain right now. I was wrong and I’ll be the first to admit it. Two massive goals. Stepping up when others couldn’t. That’s what you need to win a league title.

I think Trossard, despite playing only 10 or so minutes, also impacted the game. It was an option to bring someone on for Martinelli who was struggling. An option we didn’t have against Newcastle for example, and he showed glimpses of quality that are encouraging.

We also saw that Polish kid, who’s coming to be our backup left sided center back and we’re also looking at a midfielder. I think you can see some lessons learned from last January. Honestly this has been an incredible week, especially for me.

Just before my Birthday we beat Spurs 2-0 away, the first win in 9 years at their ground, then on my party I was gifted a framed picture of Sol Campbell lifting the title with the old badge, signed by the player with a certificate ( I guess everybody knows too well how much I love this football club). And today we get a last minute winner against United.

We have amassed 50 points after 19 games, 5 more than the invincibles had at this stage of the season. Life is beautiful people.

We have City in the cup next. The final boss. The last question we haven’t answered, but honestly there’s nothing to fear. This is the best start in our history and that’s since 1886. All I want to tell you is just live the moment people and enjoy it, because it’s absolutely beautiful.

Well lovely Arsenal people, there is a feeling in the air. You can’t name it, you can’t explain it, but you know. I’m afraid to jinx it by saying we will win it, but the way we beat Man UTD, it’s the stuff of champions. It was difficult, United put it on us, we didn’t have the free flowing football all the time, but we dug in and it fell for us.