Arsenal wonderkid bags outrageous first goal for on-loan side (Video)

Tyreece John-Jules has opened his account for Doncaster this weekend in spectacular fashion, having joined on loan from Arsenal earlier in the window.

The 19 year-old joined the League One club on a season-long loan, and has been thrust straight into the starting line-up.

The forward didn’t waste too much time to open his account, scoring in only his second outing, and will be able to take a lot of confidence out of the way in which he found the back of the net.

Check out the wondergoal below.

Could TJJ have needed that early goal to push on for a good season?

