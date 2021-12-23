Arsenal wonderkid being tracked by Barcelona

Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino is believed to be on the radar of Barcelona currently, having impressed on his senior debut this week.
The 18 year-old came off the bench against Sunderland to make his first competitive appearance under Mikel Arteta, and capped off the outing with a neatly taken effort to complete the 5-1 rout.
His debut has been strongly mooted for some time however, with many insiders at the Emirates having praised his ability and future potential, and he didn’t disappoint when getting his chance.
It remains to be seen if he will be deemed ready for further playing time this term, with just over 10 minutes of action on Tuesday night, but he remains highly rated within the club, and will no doubt have a pathway designated for him to further involvement in the first-team.
We may well have to fend off interest in his signature from Barcelona however, with The Sun (via Sky Sports) claiming that they are tracking his progress at present.
I struggle to believe that we would have too much to be worried about at present, with the youngster seemingly happy to have made his debut this week, and with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun all picking up first-team minutes after earning their way up the hierarchy.
It should be clear to Patino that there is a pathway if he continues to improve, and he could well get to make his Premier League debut this term also.
Should we be worried if Barcelona come calling? Is there a better club to be at for a young hopeful looking to break into the first-team at present?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should loan him but is wouldn’t be an Arsenal loan without an option to buy for around 4mil.
The Arsenal way!
Put a 300m sell on clause in his contract simple
That means a new contract and with that kind of sell on clause the player would require massive wages otherwise he would be earning peanuts without the possibility of being bought….why would he agree to that?
Not simple
200m+ Ansu fati + Pedric
Pedri
Difficult to judge after his cameo appearance, but while he seems to tick a lot of boxes, he is not very quick?Perhaps guys who have seen him close up and regular could enlighten us all.
I don’t think he will be going anywhere soon, let’s let him develop naturally here for the rest of the season at least
Don’t believe in everything u read, if he’s going anywhere, it’s 2 the convenience room & back with us. Nowhere else.
It never ceases to amaze me how many fans – mostly fans of less than the average intelligence on JA – rise to the bait with these clearly false rumours that infest this site constantly. The idea that Barcelona are likely to be seriously interested in a not yet seriously first team tried Arsenal kid of just 18 is too ridiculous for words!
Why do so many fans never use their brains?
Perhaps they cannot FIND their brain is the real answer, I am bound to wonder!
