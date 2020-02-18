Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Ray Parlour singles out Arsenal star who was “excellent” against Newcastle

Bukayo Saka is the name on everyone’s lips right now.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour discussed the return of the feel-good factor at the club after the win over Newcastle.

See Parlour’s analysis on the video below from talkSPORT, where the ex-Gunner also singles out wonderkid Bukayo Saka for another quality display.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation this season, adjusting brilliantly to a new role at left-back, but showing his old attacking instincts with a beauty of an assist for Nicolas Pepe against Newcastle.

