Bukayo Saka is the name on everyone’s lips right now.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour discussed the return of the feel-good factor at the club after the win over Newcastle.

See Parlour’s analysis on the video below from talkSPORT, where the ex-Gunner also singles out wonderkid Bukayo Saka for another quality display.

"Saka was excellent on the left-hand side." 👏 "Arteta is showing he will give youngsters a go." 👍 "There is a feel good factor again." 🙌 on Arsenal. 🔴

The 18-year-old has been a revelation this season, adjusting brilliantly to a new role at left-back, but showing his old attacking instincts with a beauty of an assist for Nicolas Pepe against Newcastle.