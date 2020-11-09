Arsenal wonderkid compared to Brazil’s Ronaldo

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has hailed Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian’s bright start to life at Arsenal.

Martinelli was an unknown quantity when Arsenal signed him from Ituano in the Brazilian lower leagues last summer.

Despite not being Arsenal’s most high profile signing, he emerged as the club’s breakout star.

His season was cut short after he got injured during project restart in June, and he has been sidelined since that time.

As he works his way back to full fitness, Arsenal has evolved after adding a few new players to their team.

However, Campbell has enjoyed watching Martinelli play and the former striker claims that the Brazilian is the real deal.

He praised the striker for his skillset before saying that he is reminded of Ronaldo de Lima when he watches Martinelli play.

“I think Martinelli is the one, I really do,” Campbell told Football Insider. “Martinelli was sensational when he came in last season.

“He is a real handful – strong, direct and reminds me of the Brazilian Ronaldo. The way that he picks up the ball and runs at goal is phenomenal.

“I am not saying that he is Ronaldo but he reminds me of him, especially with that goal he scored at Chelsea.”

Martinelli will hope to get back to full fitness soon, and even when he does that, he will have to fight for his first-team place at the club.