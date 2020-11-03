Arsenal wonderkid named as seventh most valuable youngster

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been named as the seventh most valuable wonderkid in Europe’s top five leagues, with team-mates William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe also listed.

The England international enjoyed an immense breakthrough campaign last term, and capped that off by making his senior England debut early into the new season, and has now been named inside the top ten most valuable players born since the year 2000.

According to the FootballObservatory‘s list, Saka is down as a defender, but had he been listed as a midfielder he would have been rated as Europe’s most valuable midfield player, although ranking as Europe’s second most valuable young defender shouldn’t be discounted.

Saka ranks higher than the likes of Manchester City’s Phil Foden, but only ranks as third most expensive Premier League youngster, behind Ferran Torres and Mason Greenwood.

Gabriel Martinelli and Saliba come into the list in 26 and 28 with a value of €26.3 Million and €20.9 Million respectively, but worth a snip of the €95.8 Million rated Saka.

Interestingly, Saliba is worth less than the fee paid by the Gunners only last summer, but with his limited playing time since joining because of injury, and the early end to French football last term, it is a reasonable presidence.

Smith Rowe sneaks into the top 100 with seven below him making up the numbers, while his limited action so far this term can’t have helped him either.

Would Arsenal have accepted an offer of £86 Million for Saka had one come in this summer? Is he the most valuable player in our squad?

Patrick