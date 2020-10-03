Arsenal wonderkid set for Premier League loan

William Saliba is set to leave Arsenal on loan, with Premier League duo Leeds United and Fulham keen.

The duo have been working hard to improve their squads as they bid to retain their new status as Premier League teams, and both are looking at Saliba to bolster their back line.

One of them may well be boosted by the arrival of the highly rated youngster, with manager Mikel Arteta having overlooked him since the season began.

Saliba was signed in the summer of 2019, with part of the deal including that he was to spend the following season on loan with former side St Etienne.

The 19 year-old enjoyed regular action in France during the campaign when fit, but did miss two spells with injury.

He returned to North London following the early end to football in France due to the Coronavirus, but despite training with the club ahead of the end to last season, and featuring in our minimal pre-season, he isn’t deemed ready for the first-team.

Le10Sport states that Leeds and Fulham are both keen on his signature, with the sides conceding a combined 17 goals after only three league outings.

Arsenal’s latest arrival Gabriel Magalhaes on the other hand has enjoyed a fine start to his Premier League career, and is already looking likely to nail down a starting role in the side this term.

The Brazilian was also impressing in Ligue 1 last term, but has clearly adapted after his move more than his younger counterpart.

Should Arsenal consider keeping Saliba in and around the squad to allow him to settle in slowly? Or would a move within the top tier in England be just as important for his development?

Patrick