Arsenal won’t sit on lead against Real Madrid and will go for win

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that his Arsenal side will approach their Champions League clash against Real Madrid to secure victory, despite holding a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg.

The Gunners’ dominant performance in the initial encounter has given them a significant advantage, which many supporters believe should be sufficient to secure progression to the next round. However, Arteta is not prepared to allow complacency to set in and remains committed to an attacking philosophy.

Arsenal are in a position where they could adopt a more conservative approach, focusing on defensive solidity by employing a low block and aiming to nullify Real Madrid’s attacking threats for the duration of the match. This strategy would prioritise maintaining the clean sheet and protecting their aggregate lead.

Alternatively, the Gunners may choose to maintain an offensive mindset, seeking to score more goals and further assert their dominance, even at the risk of conceding to the Spanish giants. Such a proactive approach would reflect the team’s ambition to not merely advance but to do so convincingly.

Real Madrid, the most decorated club in the history of the competition, are undoubtedly aware of the magnitude of the task before them. Nonetheless, they will be determined to demonstrate their resilience and reaffirm their status on Europe’s biggest stage.

Arsenal, in contrast, are eager to establish themselves as serious contenders for the title. Reaching the semi-finals would be a significant milestone and a testament to the progress made under Arteta’s leadership.

Acknowledging the importance of the fixture, Arteta, as quoted by the Daily Mail, stated: “We have to be bold and brave. This is what I’m trying to convey to my players.”

Speaking further on his expectations for the team’s performance, he added: “To win it. The same that we did in London, our preparation has been the things that we have to do, the things that we have to dominate throughout the game in different phases to give us the best possible chance to win the game. That’s clear in our mindset.”

While Arteta understands the value of protecting their advantage, he remains wary of the dangers of a purely defensive approach. As he indicated, the focus will be on playing to win while remaining tactically disciplined, ensuring that Real Madrid are not given easy opportunities.