Arsenal working behind the scenes to land PSG youngster

Arsenal prides itself in developing some of the finest youngsters around Europe.

Their current team has brought through the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

More players from their academy have trained with the first team and there could be a new breakout star next season.

However, they don’t just wait to develop these players, sometimes they poach from other European clubs.

Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin are two famous players the Gunners signed from Barcelona at a very young age.

They have now identified another teenager who has a bright future in the game.

A report from Sport Witness claims the Gunners have an interest in PSG’s El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

The 16-year-old is highly-rated at the French club and Mauricio Pochettino has given him minutes to play in this campaign.

The report claims Arsenal has been speaking to his entourage and they are offering him a clear path to first-team action at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bitshiabu will have read up on Arsenal’s history of promoting players to the first team which should impress him.

However, PSG has shown commitment to him by handing him first-team chances. That might convince him that he has a future with them.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United