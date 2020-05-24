Arsenal working on bringing in another defender from Ligue 1

Arsenal is reportedly working on a deal to bring William Saliba’s defensive partner at Saint Etienne, Wesley Fofana to the Emirates.

The Gunners splashed close to £30 million on Saliba last summer, but they allowed him to remain at the French side on loan for the rest of this season.

The 19-year-old is set to return from his loan spell ahead of next season, but the Gunners want to sign another defender to partner him at the back.

They have been linked with a move for several defenders this season, including Dayot Upamecano and Chris Smalling.

However, the Daily Star is claiming that Arsenal wants to bring Saliba’s defence partner in France to the Emirates.

Fofana is also just 19, and he played 14 league games for Saint Etienne before the authorities ended the French league season.

Just like Saliba, he came through the club’s youth system and he has been tipped to have a great future in the game.

The report further claims that Arsenal wants Saliba to feel right at home as soon as he returns to the Emirates and they think that signing his friend could be a boost for him.

Arsenal expects Saliba’s transition to be a smooth and fast one, signing Fofana and bringing him to London with him could be smart in that regard.