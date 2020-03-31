Arsenal working on centre-back signing, claims reliable journalist

Arsenal are seemingly on the hunt for a central defender.

Arsenal are reportedly working on sealing the transfer of a new centre-back for next season, according to a reliable source on transfer news.

The Gunners urgently need to improve on unconvincing defensive players like David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi after a disappointing campaign, and it seems like work has already begun on bringing in an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano has shown himself to be a trusted source on the goings-on in the transfer market in recent times, and he told a fan on Twitter that Arsenal are working on signing a centre-back, though he didn’t give a name…

working on a CB for next season — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2020

Some fans will no doubt be hoping this is a big name, but the January loan signing of Pablo Mari shows it doesn’t necessarily have to be a real headline-grabber to be a successful deal.

Let’s hope the extended break from football due to the coronavirus pandemic means we’re able to put even more time and effort into good scouting and that helps us find more hidden gems like Mari.