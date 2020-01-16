Arsenal ‘working on three to four deals’ in January, claims Ornstein

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal are ‘working on three to four deals’ in the January transfer window.
This statement is sure to get Arsenal fans excited, but Ornstein has reiterated that the Gunners aren’t planning on ‘significant expenditure’ at this mid-season point.
The Athletic’s report highlights that the north London outfit will instead be focused on eyeing loan moves, free transfers or signings for ‘small fees’.
Ornstein claims that Arsenal have targeted full-back, central defence and central midfield as potential areas for strengthening this month.
Read More: With Nketiah now staying at Arsenal, should he play against Sheffield United?
Given Arsenal’s spending last summer, this strategy seems wise, it also ensures that the club won’t pay the big bucks for players that could fall into a less important role once some stars return from injury.
Mikel Arteta currently has an injury crisis on his hands, the Gunners are without Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.
The likes of Bellerin, Chambers and Tierney are all potential stars for the future, so it would possibly hinder their development if we were to sign high-cost players for the first-team at this moment in time.
Which potentially bargain transfers should the Gunners explore this month?
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
So what ornstein is saying we want to bring players in who are not first team material but can stand in until the first choice comes back. Mmmmm, i am not sure i buy into that, im not sure about a player who comes knowing that either.
“According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal are ‘working on three to four deals’ in the January transfer window. This statement is sure to get Arsenal fans excited, but Ornstein has reiterated that the Gunners aren’t planning on ‘significant expenditure’ at this mid-season point.”
My once great team are looking to get second rate players for no money and become great. Illusory fantasy that cannot work. No one can by the best things in the Pound Shop. The real truth is Arsenal are loved by the supporters, clearly Arteta, and maybe Edu. The whole ownership, board and management structure is like a ‘Brian Rix’ farce. Sadly for Arsenal magic does not exist. I so want Arteta to succeed, he is really eloquent, assertive and energetically young, but he will be let down by the clowns above him. Impeach Kroenke would be better for us. How can those people own 5 diluted clubs? They should be kicked out.
Let’s hope it’s Miki, Ozil, Xhaka, and Mustafi gone then! That’s four deals I’d love to see go through asap!