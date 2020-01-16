Arsenal ‘working on three to four deals’ in January, claims Ornstein

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal are ‘working on three to four deals’ in the January transfer window.

This statement is sure to get Arsenal fans excited, but Ornstein has reiterated that the Gunners aren’t planning on ‘significant expenditure’ at this mid-season point.

The Athletic’s report highlights that the north London outfit will instead be focused on eyeing loan moves, free transfers or signings for ‘small fees’.

Ornstein claims that Arsenal have targeted full-back, central defence and central midfield as potential areas for strengthening this month.

Given Arsenal’s spending last summer, this strategy seems wise, it also ensures that the club won’t pay the big bucks for players that could fall into a less important role once some stars return from injury.

Mikel Arteta currently has an injury crisis on his hands, the Gunners are without Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

The likes of Bellerin, Chambers and Tierney are all potential stars for the future, so it would possibly hinder their development if we were to sign high-cost players for the first-team at this moment in time.

Which potentially bargain transfers should the Gunners explore this month?