Arsenal working to bolster their midfield in January with Serie A star

With their season threatening to implode, Arsenal has been linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie.
The Ivorian is one of the best midfielders in Italy, and he is one of the reasons why Milan is currently at the top of the Serie A table.
He has formed a solid midfield partnership with former Arsenal trainee, Ismael Bennacer, but the Gunners want to take him to London next month.
Calciomercato claims that Arsenal is competing with Tottenham for his signature.
The Gunners signed Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, but the Ghanaian has been struggling with fitness issues for some time now.
The Gunners struggled even with him in the team in their game against Tottenham on Sunday, and it appears that they might be bringing in Kessie to join Partey in midfield.
Kessie is just 23, and he would be a long-term addition to the current Arsenal side, but the money he would cost the Gunners might be a problem.
The report says that Milan values him at £45million, a fee that should be too expensive for Arsenal to pay in the January transfer window.
It also adds that Arsenal might struggle to lure him to London because he is settled in Milan.
Barring money, why would anyone genuinely want to come to Arsenal currently?
If they are only coming for money, then we are just buying a mercenary.
That may very well be true but it’s amazing how many good players joined Man City before they won anything. Their salaries were pretty impressive
Surely he doesn’t want to move when Milan is top ofthe serie A table while we are fighting relegation?
And Mourinho wants him too.
I don’t think he will want to come. We are already struggling and AC Milan is performing excellently now.
I think the only player we’ll sign is our Matty Smith.
The chances of this deal happening is zero. Just a bloody rumour .Why on earth would Kessie leave Milan for Arsenal, when we have become a relegation battler under Arteta, while Milan is contesting for the Scudetto..Who will even foot the bill ? Kroenke ? No chance?