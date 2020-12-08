Arsenal working to bolster their midfield in January with Serie A star

With their season threatening to implode, Arsenal has been linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian is one of the best midfielders in Italy, and he is one of the reasons why Milan is currently at the top of the Serie A table.

He has formed a solid midfield partnership with former Arsenal trainee, Ismael Bennacer, but the Gunners want to take him to London next month.

Calciomercato claims that Arsenal is competing with Tottenham for his signature.

The Gunners signed Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, but the Ghanaian has been struggling with fitness issues for some time now.

The Gunners struggled even with him in the team in their game against Tottenham on Sunday, and it appears that they might be bringing in Kessie to join Partey in midfield.

Kessie is just 23, and he would be a long-term addition to the current Arsenal side, but the money he would cost the Gunners might be a problem.

The report says that Milan values him at £45million, a fee that should be too expensive for Arsenal to pay in the January transfer window.

It also adds that Arsenal might struggle to lure him to London because he is settled in Milan.