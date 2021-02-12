Arsenal working to sign 18-year-old Portuguese rising star

After missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United earlier in his career, Arsenal is working hard to sign Tiago Tomas.

The 18-year-old has emerged as the next big star from the Sporting Lisbon production line and the Gunners want to sign him early.

He has built up such a big reputation that Sporting handed him a new deal last year with a release clause worth £52m.

Sun Sports says Arsenal were impressed by his performance when they watched him against Benfica as they scouted their Europa League opponents.

The report claims that the Gunners are already talking to their Portuguese counterpart through Edu.

Although Sporting values him highly, the coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances like that of most teams in Europe.

Because of this, the report adds that the Gunners can get their man if they pay around £20m.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have shown to the Gunners that investing in younger players can be profitable.

These three players are carrying the current Arsenal team on their back and that should give them confidence that signing Tomas would be a good idea.

READ MORE: More bad news for Arsenal regarding Thomas Partey