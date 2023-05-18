Arsenal worried Man City will refuse to sell target to them in the summer

Arsenal likes Joao Cancelo and wants to make him the next Manchester City player to join them when this campaign ends.
Cancelo was out of favour at City and moved to Bayern Munich on loan in January, with the Germans retaining an option to make the move permanent for a fee.
However, it does not seem they will keep him and his lack of chances at the Etihad means City could consider selling him at the end of the season.
The success of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates has made Arsenal one of the clubs interested in adding him to their squad.
However, The Daily Telegraph says the Gunners fear City now considers them as rivals and will not want to sell him to them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Cancelo would be an instant starter at the Emirates, which shows how good he is as a player, but the defender might be denied the move to our team.
Having watched us challenge them for the Premier League title, City might believe they are strengthening a direct rival if they sanction a move to the Emirates for Cancelo.
But if the Portuguese star insists on joining us, they might be forced to negotiate the move with us.
First of all, if truly it’s true that Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Cancelo for his Arsenal team next summer window.
But I don’t really know how a very top quality player he is. But Pep Guardiola wouldn’t have had Man City signed him if he’s not a very top quality.
But nevertheless, I think Edu should open talks with Man City on behalf of Arsenal to sign their Jao Cancelo this summer sonnest if he hasn’t done that already.
While in the same vain, Arteta should use his good relationship with Pep to plead with him to allow Man City sell Cancelo to Arsenal this summer. And I think Pep being a good character person who has a lot of regards for Arteta will not refuse to oblige Arteta’s request to him but gives his consent for it.
Would love to see Cancelo at Arsenal, but it’s probably just a pipe dream. City are unlikely to let us have anymore of their players. Also how much would he fetch ?
Cancelo is a player who has it all. A complete full back and bags of experience. Still a reasonable age (not yet 29) Some will say he’s getting on but he looks as fit as a fiddle to me. I think we’ve done this subject before though.