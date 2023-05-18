Arsenal worried Man City will refuse to sell target to them in the summer

Arsenal likes Joao Cancelo and wants to make him the next Manchester City player to join them when this campaign ends.

Cancelo was out of favour at City and moved to Bayern Munich on loan in January, with the Germans retaining an option to make the move permanent for a fee.

However, it does not seem they will keep him and his lack of chances at the Etihad means City could consider selling him at the end of the season.

The success of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates has made Arsenal one of the clubs interested in adding him to their squad.

However, The Daily Telegraph says the Gunners fear City now considers them as rivals and will not want to sell him to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo would be an instant starter at the Emirates, which shows how good he is as a player, but the defender might be denied the move to our team.

Having watched us challenge them for the Premier League title, City might believe they are strengthening a direct rival if they sanction a move to the Emirates for Cancelo.

But if the Portuguese star insists on joining us, they might be forced to negotiate the move with us.

