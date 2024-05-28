Arsenal would have won the title if they were less negative at the Etihad – True or false?

After Manchester City won the league with a victory over West Ham, Rodri had the opportunity to talk to the media as the Citizens celebrated their league title victory. In his claims, he couldn’t help but criticize Arsenal. He accused Arsenal of only playing for a draw when they met at the Etihad Stadium in March.

He questioned Arsenal’s mindset, implying that they were unwilling to go all out in crucial games.

Some Premier League fans may agree with Rodri’s assertions, but those claims could be misleading. Arsenal’s fire and commitment were undeniable last season; plainly, they always aspire to win every game they play, and they certainly stepped up and gave their best in crucial games.

Stats back up this allegation, with Arsenal taking four points out of six in the Premier League duel with Manchester City. And that’s not all against the renowned “PL big six”; as shown below, our Gunners secured 22 out of 30 points.

If you want to talk about a side that can be counted on in crucial moments, Arsenal is it. City struggled against the big six, picking up only 15 out of 30 points. Manchester City fortunately won the championship with 91 points, two points ahead of Arsenal. However, if Arsenal had defeated them at the Etihad, the Gunners would have had the points advantage.

Ultimately, Arsenal were tougher when they needed to be; it was only tiny mistakes that cost them the league, but they were in a good physical and mental state in the 2023–24 title fight, even if they were unable to cross the finish line. But hopefully next season, they might finally beat Man City home and away and get across the line.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.