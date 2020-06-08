Arsenal would not want Ceballos again even if he was available for another loan deal

Dani Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal since the beginning of this season. The Spaniard made a fine start and he was tipped to transform Arsenal’s midfield.

However, he faded soon after his good start and he still has just a goal and two assists to his name for Arsenal this season.

The Spaniard has been talking about his future a lot recently as he looks to ultimately break into the Real Madrid starting XI.

The Spanish side is filled with superstars and that explains why he hasn’t been able to get a first-team spot there on a regular basis.

He recently revealed that his preference is to be at a club where he can play regularly and that has opened the door for him to leave the Bernabeu again next season even if it’s on loan, as previously reported in The Express.

Arsenal has been linked with making his loan move permanent and if they cannot afford it, they might ask to take him on loan again for next season.

However, a new report from the Daily Star is claiming that Gunners won’t pursue another deal for him after his current loan spell ends.

This is because, according to the report, he is yet to convince the Gunners that he is good enough to play for them into the future, so Mikel Arteta is already planning for life without him.