Arsenal would reportedly consider selling Gabriel Martinelli if they receive a huge offer

Arsenal would reportedly consider selling Gabriel Martinelli in the summer if a big offer for his signature comes in.

Martinelli is one of the breakout stars of the season in the Premier League and the young Brazilian has been praised by several former and current professionals.

He joined the Gunners for just £6 million in the summer from little-known Ituano and he has gone on to score 10 goals and provide 4 assists in less than 30 games.

He is currently one of the most important members of the Arsenal first team and the Gunners could build their team around him for years to come.

However, 90mins claims that the Gunners would consider selling him this summer if the right offer comes.

The Gunners require an overhaul after a poor season that could see them miss out on a European place.

With several areas of their team needing to be fixed, the report claims that Arsenal would rightfully cash in on Martinelli if a team makes an offer that they cannot refuse.

Real Madrid has been the team most linked with a move for the youngster as Zinedine Zidane’s side faces an overhaul of their own.

Some Arsenal fans would also rather lose Martinelli than their club captain who also looks closer to the exit door.