Arsenal yet to offer experienced star a new deal

Despite Mikel Arteta claiming that he would play an important role in the club’s success, Arsenal is yet to offer a new deal to Alexandre Lacazette.
The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of this season and he has struggled to get playing time in this campaign.
Over the years, he has deputised well for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, including last season when the club captain suffered from poor form and other off-field problems.
Lacazette has attracted the attention of top European clubs in his time at Arsenal, but there was a shortage of takers in the last transfer window and he was forced to remain at the Emirates.
The Gunners have invested in much younger players in recent transfer windows and it seems they are preparing to allow him to leave for free.
ESPN claims that they have yet to open talks with him over a contract extension as they are now focused on other parts of their squad.
This comes after Arteta had said he expects to count on the former Lyon man with the Spanish manager stating via The Daily Mail:
‘You give the reasons why he hasn’t played more minutes and he will be back to the form that he can achieve. I am sure that he will be instrumental in our success.’
Just another player running down a contract, poor management again.
1 year extension with no increase in wages….take it or leave it. What I would offer anyway….
wouldn’t give him a plum nickel more and I can only hope we’re able to get something for him come January
So far off thread it’s untrue, but ;
RIP JOHN CHALLIS.
Comedy genius (Boycie), and a true Gooner to boot.
Got both volumes of his books signed at one of his “Evening with” gigs – a true gent.
Also Jimmy Greaves.
A great goal scorer, and character also.
Laca is better suited to how MA wants to play, it was that way all last season.
he can hold the ball up and allow others to enter the fray, he can stretch the defence and it always looked like the younger players like Saka, ESR and Ode prefer it when he’s in the side.
I would like to see how Ivan Toney does this season, i was really impressed with him last season in the championship and so far he’s been impressive.
Big strong and a nightmare to defend against
I honestly believe that is the type of profile for a striker we should be looking at, hope he does well for the bees