Arsenal yet to offer experienced star a new deal

Despite Mikel Arteta claiming that he would play an important role in the club’s success, Arsenal is yet to offer a new deal to Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of this season and he has struggled to get playing time in this campaign.

Over the years, he has deputised well for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, including last season when the club captain suffered from poor form and other off-field problems.

Lacazette has attracted the attention of top European clubs in his time at Arsenal, but there was a shortage of takers in the last transfer window and he was forced to remain at the Emirates.

The Gunners have invested in much younger players in recent transfer windows and it seems they are preparing to allow him to leave for free.

ESPN claims that they have yet to open talks with him over a contract extension as they are now focused on other parts of their squad.

This comes after Arteta had said he expects to count on the former Lyon man with the Spanish manager stating via The Daily Mail:

‘You give the reasons why he hasn’t played more minutes and he will be back to the form that he can achieve. I am sure that he will be instrumental in our success.’