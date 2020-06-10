Arsenal yet to open talks with Sokratis over a new deal and he could be sold this summer

It looks a lot like it could be Sokratis last season at Arsenal as the Gunners are yet to open contract talks with the Greek defender.

Sokratis was one of the club’s most important defenders under Unai Emery, however, Mikel Arteta has had little chance to offer him regular football since he became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has had to use him as a right-back when no recognisable full-back has been available to him.

A new report from Express Sports is suggesting that the defender might be shipped out this summer.

The Gunners would have William Saliba back from his loan spell in France and the French teenager is expected to play an important role for the team next season.

The club could also sign Pablo Mari permanently if he continues to impress on loan when this season is resumed.

Sokratis has made almost 70 appearances for the Gunners since he joined them, but he isn’t getting any younger and it would be understandable if Arsenal decides to cash in on him.

Mikel Arteta is expected to know more about his team and the players he would want to continue working with when this season resumes. It is unclear if Sokratis would be allowed to win back a place in the Arsenal team and he might be allowed to leave for the right offer in the summer.