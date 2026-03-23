Arsenal young star opens door to a summer exit

Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly prepared to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, having struggled to secure regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

The young left back has found opportunities limited, with several players currently ahead of him in the pecking order. As a result, his development has been hindered by a lack of consistent minutes on the pitch, making it increasingly difficult for him to establish himself within the first team.

Limited Opportunities Raise Concerns

Competition for places at Arsenal has intensified, and Lewis Skelly has been unable to break through despite his potential. The club’s current options in his position have been preferred more frequently, leaving him with minimal chances to demonstrate his abilities in competitive fixtures.

This situation has placed him in a challenging position, as he continues to fight for recognition within a highly competitive squad. However, the lack of progress in terms of playing time suggests that his role is unlikely to change significantly in the near future.

Exit Considered as Best Option

As reported by Team Talk, the defender is now open to leaving Arsenal at the end of the campaign, believing that a move elsewhere may provide the opportunities he needs to advance his career.

Arsenal would ideally prefer to retain him, recognising his potential as an academy product. However, they are also mindful of the importance of player development and may be willing to sanction a departure if a suitable offer is received and the player expresses a desire to move on.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains focused on maintaining a competitive squad, and any decision regarding Lewis Skelly’s future will likely reflect that objective. Should he depart, the club would be expected to consider reinforcements to ensure continued strength in depth within the squad.