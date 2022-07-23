Arsenal youngster adds his fourth pre-season goal for loan club

Nikolaj Moller has scored his fourth goal of the the pre-season campaign with FC Den Bosch, where he is set to spend the season on loan from Arsenal.

The striker spent a short stint with the Dutch side last term, but has really hit the ground running since returning to the club on loan ahead of the new season, adding his latest goal against fellow Dutch side Rosmalen.

The 20 year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but is rated highly in north London, and has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The striker has some way to go before breaking into the first-team at Arsenal, with Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order at present, but some crucial first-team football this season could help him to bridge the gap on his rivals.

Balogun is likely to leave on loan also, but his next destination is yet to be decided.

Patrick

