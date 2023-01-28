Arsenal youngster banned for improper conduct

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez has been banned for one game for improper conduct.

The youngster is on loan at Wigan, where he hopes to gain more experience by playing more regularly.

Having spent the last few seasons on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates, he has still not been considered good enough to get minutes in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The youngster is now hopeful he will do well in this second half of the season and earn a chance at the Emirates next season.

The Sun reports he was banned for a game after picking up a flair in Wigan’s game against Cardiff City and will now serve his suspension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Azeez is still a very young player and he will learn his lesson from this ban, but he did not do anything seriously wrong.

The 20-year-old has been highly rated for much of his time in the Arsenal academy and remains one player that we still believe can break into the first team in the future.

But he must begin to show top-level form when he moves to these clubs on loan and gets in the news for the right reasons.

Hopefully, the next time the youngster will be in the news, it will be because he scored or made an important contribution.

