Arsenal youngster blasted for moving to Mexico

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores is set to leave the club and join Mexican side Tigres on a four-year deal. The 19-year-old has been eager to break into the first-team and had a loan spell in the Spanish second division last season. Unfortunately, he didn’t do enough to secure a permanent transfer to Real Oviedo, leading to his move to Tigres.

This decision has sparked criticism as some view it as a step backwards in his career. At just 19 years old, he still has ample time to continue developing within the Arsenal academy and potentially progress to the first team in the future. However, it seems Flores is keen to gain first-team experience sooner rather than later, which has led to his move to Mexico.

Former Mexican midfielder Salim Chartouni has not been impressed with such a good prospect moving back and tells Fox Sports Mexico.

“It’s a tremendous step backwards,” he said.

“It would hurt me to think that these youngsters are going back because, in reality, they are not as good because with Lainez nothing happened, with Pizzuto nothing happened and with Flores even less.

“With all that budget, Tigres should come up with a great school of trainers, nurture their great team and then think about selling them.

“This is not a step for Marcelo, it’s four steps backwards for his career. I understand that money seduces, but with the qualities and conditions that Marcelo’s father knows he has, leave him somewhere else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores seems to be looking for a quick path to the top of world football and does not want to take his time and improve.

It could be a good thing and he might do well in Mexico and return to Europe as a much-improved player later, but the deal could also kill his career prospects.

