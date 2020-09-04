Arsenal youngster completes Championship loan move

Arsenal teenager, Ben Sheaf has finally completed his season-long loan move to Coventry City.

The midfielder had been on the cusp of breaking into the Arsenal first team, but with the Gunners rebuilding their team and looking for players who can bring quick success to their team, he had decided to move out on loan for more first-team chances.

This will be his second consecutive season out on loan after spending the last campaign with Doncaster Rovers in League One.

He came up against Coventry as he played over 30 games for Doncaster and he will hope to play as many for his new team.

The Championship new boys have the option of making his loan move permanent should he impress with them, and it will be for less than £1 million, according to Sun Sports.

He said via Sun Sports: “I’m delighted, it’s been a long process, but I’m absolutely delighted to get it done and meet all the lads and the first day has been good.

“It took a little while, probably a little longer than I would have liked but now it’s done I just want to get settled, start training and hopefully get a few match minutes, because I’ve not had that in a while so I’m looking forward to it.”

Although Arsenal has included the option for him to be transferred out permanently, he will hope to catch the eye of Mikel Arteta while on loan.