Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke has joined Stoke City on loan for the upcoming season, with the defender set to get his first taste of Championship football

The 21 year-old spent last season on loan in Scotland, starting the season with SPL side Ross County, before joining Hibs on an 18-month deal, but the Gunners exercised a summer-break option to recall him.

The defender has now agreed to spend the year on loan in the English second tier, and he has described his new temporary home as a ‘Premier League club’.

“I see Stoke City as a Premier League club like a lot of people do. I want to be part of something special here this year,” Clarke said (as quoted by the BBC).

Hopefully Harry can pick up plenty of playing time this season as he looks to continue his progress.

He doesn’t seem close to making the step up to the senior Arsenal side at present, but a year in the Championship could help him to make a step up in his career.

Do you agree that the Championship is one of the best divisions to prepare for life in the Premier League?

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or Do Some Gooners Not Like Any Criticism?