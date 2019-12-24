Arsenal youngster could be on his way out of the club in January

Young Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe set for a January loan.

Arsenal is set to have a busy transfer window when it opens up next month after the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new boss.

It is unclear how many players would join the Gunners, however, there are several players that could leave the Gunners before the end of the window.

One player whose development has been important to Arsenal for some time now has been Emile Smith Rowe and the club is reportedly set to send him out on loan, according to James Benge at Football London.

Smith Rowe is seen as the next big thing to come out of Arsenal’s academy and he was given his first-team Premier League debut for the Gunners over the weekend.

He played about an hour in that game against Everton but there is no guarantee that he will be given more playing time under Arteta and the Spaniard is prepared to let him go out on loan.

Smith Rowe has gone out on loan before now but his stint in Germany with RB Leipzig wasn’t a successful one as he played just three times for the Germans.

Arsenal is looking for him to play between 15 and 20 first-team matches in the second half of the season and several English and European teams are interested. The report claims that Smith Rowe wants to remain in England.