Arsenal youngster could complete Leeds move as soon as today

Arsenal is set to lose one of their most promising youngster, Sam Greenwood, as he edges closer to a move to Leeds United.

The 18-year-old has been one of the club’s best academy players and they have high hopes that he will be a star in the future.

However, the former Sunderland youngster isn’t willing to wait for his chance at the Emirates and he thinks he can break into the first team at Leeds United faster than at Arsenal.

Telegraph journalist, Mike McGrath has revealed that he is close to signing for the Premier League new boys in a deal worth around £3 million.

Leeds have been strengthening their team ahead of their first season back in the English top flight.

Greenwood isn’t the only Arsenal player that they are interested in signing this summer with several reports claiming that they want Rob Holding and Calum Chambers as well (The Sun).

They are also targeting Valencia striker, Rodrigo and the report claims that they might complete the signing of the Spain international and Greenwood by today.

Arsenal is also busy strengthening their team in this transfer window. The Gunners need all the money that they can get and they might agree to sell Holding or Chambers to the Whites as well.